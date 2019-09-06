Protest at Chick-fil-A opening in Canada over LGBTQ issues

TORONTO (AP) — Dozens of protesters have crowded a Toronto sidewalk to voice their opposition to the opening of the first franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant in Canada because of the owner's record on LGBTQ issues.

The protesters said Friday the company has funded anti-LGBTQ initiatives while CEO Dan Cathy has voiced his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Justin Khan says the company promotes hate and is not welcome in Toronto.

Chick-fil-A operator Wilson Yang says in an emailed statement that everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company has faced opposition in the U.S. as well but disputes the characterization of the 2017 donations. The company says it donated $1.6 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for sports camps for inner-city youth, a group that is overtly against gay marriage.