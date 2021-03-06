Prosecutors will seek death penalty in adopted child's death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a Roane County couple charged with murder in the death of one of their adopted children, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Roane County authorities recovered the body of Sophie Heather Gray in the backyard of Shirley and Michael Gray Sr. last May. Deputies said she was about 11 years old at the time of her death. Prosecutors called the girl’s murder “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel in that it involved serious torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to cause death.”