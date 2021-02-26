Prosecutors to seek death penalty in soldier's slaying

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if the estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier is convicted of killing her in an off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced the move Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned this week charging Victor Everette Silvers of Clarksville, Tennessee, with first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order and other counts in the 2018 death of Brittney Niecol Silvers of Jacksonville, Florida.