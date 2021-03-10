Prosecutor urges jury to convict reporter in protest case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors Wednesday to convict an Iowa journalist of interfering with police during a racial injustice protest last year, saying the fact that she was covering the demonstration shouldn't factor into whether they find her guilty in a case that many view as an attack on the freedom of the press.
Prosecutor Bradley Kinkade urged jurors during his closing argument not to consider that Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was a journalist who was covering the protest for racial justice outside a mall last May.