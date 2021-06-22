Prosecutor drops appeal of man wrongly imprisoned for years

CLEVELAND, O.H. (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor has dropped an appeal opposing a judge’s ruling that a former death row man was wrongly imprisoned for two decades, but the prosecutor is urging state officials not to compensate the former prisoner.
Joseph D’Ambrosio was released without conditions in 2010 after a judge who determined that prosecutors withheld evidence that could have exonerated D’Ambrosio at his 1989 trial. He had been accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Anthony Klann, who was found dead in a Cleveland park in 1988.