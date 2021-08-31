Skip to main content
News

Prosecutor: No charges in death of toddler hit by vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Charges won’t be filed in the death of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, a Virginia prosecutor said Monday.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said police and the prosecutor’s office investigated after the 1-year-old under her mother’s care, darted out between two parked cars into the path of a moving vehicle, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The investigation found that the driver stopped immediately and wasn’t speeding or violating traffic laws, Taylor said. The mother was also behaving responsibly, she said.

Police officers called to the parking lot at St. Luke’s Apartments on July 24 found the child, who was taken to a hospital and later died.