Proposed high-tech greenhouse relocating to Rowan farm

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official says a high-tech greenhouse that had been planned in Pikeville two years ago will instead be built on a farm near Morehead.

AppHarvest founder and CEO Jonathan Webb told the Lexington Herald-Leader this week that the greenhouse proposed in Rowan County would be 60 acres and employ 285 workers, more than double what had been planned in Pikeville. He says the company is in the process of acquiring a 350-acre parcel for the project.

Plans for the greenhouse were originally announced in February 2017, but the project never came to fruition and Pikeville officials eventually rescinded the company's option to lease land in its industrial park.

AppHarvest has said its glass-and-steel greenhouse will grow fresh vegetables year-round for consumption in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest.

