Proposed New Mexico utility merger spurs numerous concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Consumer advocacy groups, environmentalists and the New Mexico attorney general’s office are concerned about a proposed multibillion-dollar merger of the state’s largest electric utility with a U.S. subsidiary of global renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
The groups have filed testimony with state regulators ahead of hearings that will begin next month. It will be up to the state Public Regulation Commission to determine if the merger provides meaningful benefits to Public Service Co. of New Mexico customers and if it would be in the public interest.