Proposal would support clean-coal research in Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere.

The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.

It would support carbon capture research that is taking place in Wyoming and elsewhere and streamline federal processes to allow for faster development of carbon capture-research-related infrastructure.

Carbon capture processes aim to collect the carbon dioxide that is emitted by coal-fired plants in order to reduce pollution.

