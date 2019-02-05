Proposal would lower union campaign contribution limit

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts campaign finance regulators are considering lowering the amount a labor union can contribute to a political candidate.

Unions can currently donate up to $15,000 to a candidate annually. The Office of Campaign and Political Finance wants to lower that to $1,000.

That would match the amount that an individual can contribute per year. The move would also limit annual contributions to a political action committee at $500 and to a political party at $5,000.

The agency unveiled the proposal in a draft regulation. The plan will be the subject of public hearings.

Critics have long faulted what they called the "union loophole," saying it gave labor organization an unfair advantage with elected officials.

The state bans political contributions from corporations.

A final version of the regulations is expected May 1.