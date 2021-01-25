Proposal would extend California eviction rule through June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants' unpaid rent, according to a proposal being negotiated between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire on Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic. To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.