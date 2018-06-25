Proposal to replace Lewis River Bridge in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service is taking public comments on a proposal to replace the bridge over the Lewis River in Yellowstone National Park.

The new bridge would be located directly east of the existing bridge on the park's South Entrance Road between the South Entrance and Grant Village.

The South Entrance Road would remain open during construction.

The Park Service says the project is needed to address the deteriorating condition of the Lewis River Bridge, which was constructed in 1960.

A recent inspection cited problems with the bridge's concrete surface, foundation and railings.

In addition to replacing the bridge, the proposal includes reconfiguring the adjacent Lewis River Falls parking area. Construction would begin in the spring of 2019 and continue through 2020.

Comments must be received by July 23.