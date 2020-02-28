Proposal for 16-year term limits on lawmakers clears hurdle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would set 16-year term limits on legislators serving in the Ohio House or Senate cleared its initial hurdle.

Ohioans for Legislative Term Limits is the group seeking to close a loophole that's allowed multiple legislators to jump back and forth between the House and Senate after reaching the current eight-year limit in one or the other chamber.

The group's goal is to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's office certified the campaign's first 1,000 signatures on Thursday and also certified that the summary petition language is “fair and truthful.”

The issue goes next to the state Ballot Board, which must determine whether it contains a single issue or multiple issues.