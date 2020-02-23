Project doubling Indiana Michigan Power's solar generation

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Construction is expected to start this spring on a project more than doubling Indiana Michigan Power’s electricity production from solar energy sources.

The Fort Wayne-based company has won approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the solar farm planned for the Granger area just northeast of South Bend. Completion for the project is expected later this year and is expected to generate 20 megawatts of electricity a year, enough to power 2,700 homes, the South Bend Tribune reported.

I & M now generates 14.7 megawatts combined from its four existing solar farms in Marion, Mishawaka and New Carlisle, Indiana, and Watervilet, Michigan.

The University of Notre Dame has committed to buy 40% of the farm’s power as part of university’s pledge to cut its campus carbon emissions in half by 2030.