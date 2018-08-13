Project could cause big backups on SC 277 into Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Drivers could face big delays on one of the main routes into downtown Columbia as crews work on a drainage project.

The city of Columbia says it will cut the inbound side of state Highway 277 down from three lanes to two on Bull Street in downtown after the expressway from the northeast side of the city ends.

Officials say the part of the project that involves shifting the lanes could take up to a month.

The area frequently backs up during morning rush hour with three lanes, so authorities are warning there could be long delays.

Columbia officials say crews will also replace drinking water pipes in the area as part of a $6 million project lasting through the end of the year.