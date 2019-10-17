Program will guide Michigan's transition to renewable fuels

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials have developed a program to help Michigan residents and businesses deal with the energy industry's transition from fossil fuels to renewable power sources.

MI Power Grid will serve as a clearinghouse for information and help with integrating clean energy technologies into the power grid.

The initiative comes as older coal plants are phased out and an industry dominated by large generators evolves to smaller, more widespread sources such as wind and solar.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program Thursday with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

MI Power Grid will sponsor sessions about adapting to changes in the energy industry, including revisions of regulations and utility programs.

Laura Sherman of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council says it will help energy companies boost competition and reliability while reducing costs.