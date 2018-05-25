Program for Memorial Day Service announced

WESTPORT — William Vornkahl, President of the Westport Veterans Council today released the Line of March for the Memorial Day parade and the program for services to be held on Veterans Green immediately after the parade on Monday.

Vornkahl also announced that in honor of all veterans and first responders, there will be a helicopter fly-over by Eagle One out of Stratford, Conn. during the parade. The fly over will be dependent upon favorable weather conditions.

The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue. Immediately following the Parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans Green.

If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium.

Below is the line of march for the parade:

HONOR DIVISION

1. Connecticut Senior Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps

2. Westport Police Department

3. Westport Volunteer EMS

4. Grand Marshal Lawrence “Larry” Aasen

5. Aides to Grand Marshal - World War II Veterans

1st DIVISION

6. Dignitaries - RTM Members

7. Westport Community Band

8. Connecticut Veterans Honor Guard

9. Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 - Veterans of Foreign Wars

August Matthias Post 63 - American Legion

10. VFW Auxiliary 399 Westport Float

11. Knapp Military Vehicles

2nd DIVISION

12. Nash Drum Corps

13. Westport Fire Department

14. Fire Department Vehicles

15. Y’s Men of Westport/Weston

16. Westport Little League

17. Staples High School Band

18. Westport Soccer Association

19. Westport Lacrosse Association

20. Suzuki Music School of Westport

21. St. Paul Christian School

22. St. Paul Lutheran Church

23. Westport Woman’s Club

3rd DIVISION

24. Westport Masonic Lodge Temple #65

25. Bedford Middle School Band

26. Westport Library

27. Girl Scouts of Connecticut

28. Westport Historical Society

29. Westport Rotary Club

30. Boy Scouts of America

31. Y’s Women of Westport

32. Coleytown Middle School Band

33. World Champion Taekwondo Westport

34. Saugatuck River Power Squadron

34a. Builders Beyond Borders

4th DIVISION

35. Knights of Columbus - Westport Council #3688

36. Col. John Chester Fife & Drum Corps

37. League of Women Voters of Westport

38. Westport Weston Family YMCA

39. Westport Sunrise Rotary

40. Clasp Homes

41. Downunder CT

42. Westport P.A.L.

43. Radio Station WEBE 108

44. Junior Colonials Fife & Drum Corps

Program for Memorial Day services

Master of Ceremonies William Vornkahl

President, Westport Veterans Council

CT Veterans Hall of Fame

Invocation Reverend Alison Buttrick Patton

Saugatuck Congregational Church

Pledge of Allegiance Boy Scouts of America - Troop 39

National Anthem Nicholas Rossi, Soloist

Staples High School

Welcoming Address Honorable James S. Marpe

First Selectman

America the Beautiful Georgia Wright, Soloist

Staples High School

Introduction of Grand Marshal William Vornkahl

Placing of Memorial Wreath Commander, VFW Post 399

President, Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 399

Commander, American Legion Post 63

Firing Detail Westport Police Department

Taps Staples Band Buglers - Samantha Atlas

- Andrew Badeski

God Bless America Christopher Hoile, Soloist

Staples High School

Benediction Reverend Alison Buttrick Patton

Saugatuck Congregational Church

Musical Selection Staples High School Band

(Armed Forces Salute) Nicholas Mariconda, Director

Note: in the event the parade is canceled due to extreme

weather conditions, the

services will be in the westport town hall auditorium, starting at 10 a.m.