Program for Memorial Day Service announced
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 25, 2018
WESTPORT — William Vornkahl, President of the Westport Veterans Council today released the Line of March for the Memorial Day parade and the program for services to be held on Veterans Green immediately after the parade on Monday.
Vornkahl also announced that in honor of all veterans and first responders, there will be a helicopter fly-over by Eagle One out of Stratford, Conn. during the parade. The fly over will be dependent upon favorable weather conditions.
The Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue. Immediately following the Parade, memorial services will be held on Veterans Green.
If the parade is canceled, services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium.
Below is the line of march for the parade:
HONOR DIVISION
1. Connecticut Senior Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps
2. Westport Police Department
3. Westport Volunteer EMS
4. Grand Marshal Lawrence “Larry” Aasen
5. Aides to Grand Marshal - World War II Veterans
1st DIVISION
6. Dignitaries - RTM Members
7. Westport Community Band
8. Connecticut Veterans Honor Guard
9. Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 - Veterans of Foreign Wars
August Matthias Post 63 - American Legion
10. VFW Auxiliary 399 Westport Float
11. Knapp Military Vehicles
2nd DIVISION
12. Nash Drum Corps
13. Westport Fire Department
14. Fire Department Vehicles
15. Y’s Men of Westport/Weston
16. Westport Little League
17. Staples High School Band
18. Westport Soccer Association
19. Westport Lacrosse Association
20. Suzuki Music School of Westport
21. St. Paul Christian School
22. St. Paul Lutheran Church
23. Westport Woman’s Club
3rd DIVISION
24. Westport Masonic Lodge Temple #65
25. Bedford Middle School Band
26. Westport Library
27. Girl Scouts of Connecticut
28. Westport Historical Society
29. Westport Rotary Club
30. Boy Scouts of America
31. Y’s Women of Westport
32. Coleytown Middle School Band
33. World Champion Taekwondo Westport
34. Saugatuck River Power Squadron
34a. Builders Beyond Borders
4th DIVISION
35. Knights of Columbus - Westport Council #3688
36. Col. John Chester Fife & Drum Corps
37. League of Women Voters of Westport
38. Westport Weston Family YMCA
39. Westport Sunrise Rotary
40. Clasp Homes
41. Downunder CT
42. Westport P.A.L.
43. Radio Station WEBE 108
44. Junior Colonials Fife & Drum Corps
Program for Memorial Day services
Master of Ceremonies William Vornkahl
President, Westport Veterans Council
CT Veterans Hall of Fame
Invocation Reverend Alison Buttrick Patton
Saugatuck Congregational Church
Pledge of Allegiance Boy Scouts of America - Troop 39
National Anthem Nicholas Rossi, Soloist
Staples High School
Welcoming Address Honorable James S. Marpe
First Selectman
America the Beautiful Georgia Wright, Soloist
Staples High School
Introduction of Grand Marshal William Vornkahl
Placing of Memorial Wreath Commander, VFW Post 399
President, Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 399
Commander, American Legion Post 63
Firing Detail Westport Police Department
Taps Staples Band Buglers - Samantha Atlas
- Andrew Badeski
God Bless America Christopher Hoile, Soloist
Staples High School
Benediction Reverend Alison Buttrick Patton
Saugatuck Congregational Church
Musical Selection Staples High School Band
(Armed Forces Salute) Nicholas Mariconda, Director
Note: in the event the parade is canceled due to extreme
weather conditions, the
services will be in the westport town hall auditorium, starting at 10 a.m.