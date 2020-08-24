Production workers return to work at Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (AP) — The Machinists' giant inflatable pig and Bath Iron Works' temporary fencing were gone as production workers returned to work Monday after a nine-week strike.

More than 4,300 workers represented by Machinists' Local S6 began returning to work a day after an announcement that a three-year contract had been ratified. The return to work was going smoothly, a shipyard spokesman said.

Minutes after the announcement, workers on Sunday began removing fencing that had been erected during the strike. By Monday morning, the union had removed the cigar-smoking pig that symbolized corporate greed.

Bath Iron Works was already months behind on its schedule before the strike and it's eager to work with the union to get back on track.

Shipbuilders got most of what they wanted when it came to work rules and maintaining the status quo for hiring of subcontractors. They also received annual pay raises of 3% for three years and a $1,200 signing bonus.

The company got streamlined rules for hiring subcontracting, and a commitment to work together to get back on track.