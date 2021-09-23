Probe: Michaels, Minnesota cops violated Black teen's rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The manager of a suburban Minneapolis Michaels store called police on a teenager looking for a job simply because he is Black and officers then used unreasonable force against him because of his race, a state agency that investigates civil rights abuses said in findings released Thursday.
The 16-year-old boy repeatedly said "I want to live” and “Don’t kill me” as Brooklyn Center police were restraining him during a March 2019 incident that started when the store manager called police because the teen is Black, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found.