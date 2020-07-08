Probation ordered in Bismarck assault, terrorizing case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of driving over his girlfriend, forcing her into his car and threatening to kill her has been sentenced to probation.

Ricky Schuh, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges in an agreement with prosecutors. He was charged in March with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terrorizing.

The kidnapping charge was reduced to felonious restraint under the terms of the plea agreement, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Police said Schuh struck the woman with his SUV, ran over her and forced her into the vehicle in Bismarck. She escaped in Jamestown and received threatening text messages from Schuh, officials said.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti said probation with treatment for domestic violence was a better option than Schuh being in prison.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider accepted the terms of the agreement, which included a five-year prison sentence with all but 91 days suspended, credit for 91 days served, and three years of probation.