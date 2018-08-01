Pro-school bond ruling appealed to Mississippi Supreme Court

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Opponents of a Mississippi school district's effort to secure bonds to build a new high school have appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The Natchez Democrat reports Natchez resident Kevin Wilson has appealed a July ruling that declared $34 million in bonds for the Natchez-Adams School District's project valid. Adams County residents had filed more than 450 objections to the bond issue efforts in February, citing taxpayers' vote against a school bond issue in a 2017 special election.

The ruling says the bonds are statutorily different than the ones defeated in the referendum, but Wilson says too many facts in the case are unclear and vague. He also criticized the district for asking for more money amid declining enrollment.

School district officials didn't respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/