Primary voters to narrow Supreme Court, 7th District fields

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will winnow the field of candidates for state Supreme Court and an open congressional seat representing northern Wisconsin in primaries Tuesday.

The Supreme Court primary pits incumbent conservative Justice Dan Kelly against liberal challengers Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone. The top two vote-getters will advance to an April 7 general election with a 10-year term on the court at stake.

The 7th Congressional District primaries will determine who will face off in a special election May 12 to replace retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. The Republican primary features a battle between state Sen. Tom Tiffany and retired Army Capt. Jason Church. The Democratic primary matches Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, against Lawrence Dal, who didn't mount an active campaign.

The Supreme Court race is officially nonpartisan but Kelly is part of the court's five-member conservative majority. Republicans have thrown their support behind him after then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the bench in 2016 to replace the retiring David Prosser.

Karofsky is a Dane County judge who worked as a crime victim advocate for the state Justice Department. Liberals have thrown their support behind her.

Fallone has worked as a Marquette University law professor for nearly 30 years. He ran unsuccessfully for Supreme Court in 2013 and has tried to portray himself as the most independent of the three candidates, but the core of his support comes from liberals.

The race has been marked by Kelly's and Karofsky's increasingly bitter sparring. Karofsky has accused Kelly of being corrupt, saying he constantly rules in favor of conservative groups. Kelly has insisted that he uses “rigorous logic” to arrive at his rulings and Karofsky is slandering him.

Kelly built an enormous fund-raising advantage over both challengers, generating nearly $1 million over the last 13 months. Karofsky raised almost $414,000 during that span. Fallone had just under $172,000.

The race won't change the court's ideological leaning but a Kelly defeat would shave the conservative majority to 4-3 and give liberals a chance to take over in 2023.

Duffy represented the 7th District for nearly eight years before retiring this past September to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were reality TV personalities who met on MTV's “The Real World.”

Outside groups spent at a record clip on behalf of both Church and Tiffany, making it the most expensive congressional primary in state history.

Tiffany, 62, is running as a proven conservative who voted as a member of the Legislature to advance Walker's agenda, including his signature law that ended collective bargaining for public workers. He also authored a contentious bill that dramatically relaxed the state's iron mining regulations, drawing the ire of environmentalists.

Church, 30, lost his legs to a bomb while he was serving in Afghanistan. He's highlighted his service and painted himself as part of a new generation of conservatives.

Zunker, who doubles as a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is looking to become the first American Indian to represent Wisconsin in Congress. She faces a nominal primary challenge from Dale.

Tiffany and Church tied themselves closely to President Donald Trump, who carried the 7th by 20 points in 2016. Whoever emerges from the GOP primary will be the heavy favorite to win the seat.

