Primary party change deadline May 11

WESTPORT — The Registrars of Voters announced that NEXT MONDAY, May 11, 2020, is the deadline for changes to party affiliation from one party to another to vote in a different party in the Aug. 11, 2020 Presidential Preference and the State and Local Primaries.

Connecticut is one of a small number of states that requires voters to join a political party prior to the day of a primary election or caucus for nominating candidates. As a result, voters often discover they are ineligible to participate in a primary only when they arrive at their polling place.

Please be proactive and check your registration status.

In 2020, both the Presidential Preference and the State and Local Party Primaries are scheduled for August 11.

Please read the important deadlines below.

August 11: State/Federal Primaries

May 11: Last day for voters currently in a party to change partiesAugust 6: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (online or postmarked mail)

August 10, noon: Deadline for new/unaffiliated voters to register or change parties (in person at Town Hall)

Note that anyone who turns 18 by November 3, 2020 may register and vote in these primaries.

To check how you are registered online, go to: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx

To correct or update your registration, go to: https://voterregistration.ct.gov

If you do not have online access, please contact the Registrars of Voters office. Email: registeredvoters@westportct.gov