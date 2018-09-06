Priest suspended after allegation of sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis has suspended a priest after a report of sexual misconduct dating back several decades.

In a statement Wednesday, the archdiocese announced the allegation against the Rev. Patrick Doyle was made Tuesday to a victim assistance coordinator. Officials say they immediately alerted "civil authorities" about the accusation.

With the suspension, Doyle is prohibited from all public ministry while an investigation into the allegation is pending.

Details about the victim or the alleged misconduct were not immediately available. Telephone calls seeking comment from Doyle weren't immediately returned.

The Archdiocese recently suspended the Rev. John Maung, a retired priest who was still in ministry, after an individual reported that he abused them as a child several decades ago. Maung has denied the allegation.