Prices at pump continue to decline in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Prices at the pump continue to decline in New Jersey and around the nation with the unofficial end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.57, four cents lower than last week and substantially below the average $2.89 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.57 a gallon, down a penny from last week and also well below the average of $2.85 at this time last year.

Although demand for gasoline remains high, analysts expect prices to keep dropping in the coming weeks and months with the switchover to less-expensive winter-blend gasoline (summer-blend gasoline has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)