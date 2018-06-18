https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Price-of-gas-down-again-13004163.php
Price of gas down again
Updated 1:02 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down again.
AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.93 per gallon, down two cents from a week ago.
That's four cents above the national average of $2.89. The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 64 cents higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.74 per gallon to as high as $3.09.
Northeast Senior Vice President Lloyd Albert says an upcoming oil exporter meeting in Vienna, Austria could influence gas prices and "likely decrease crude oil prices."
