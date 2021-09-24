Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor's race SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 2 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, right, gestures as Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, looks on during a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va.McAuliffe has generally led in public polling, but recent surveys have suggested his lead is tightening. His race against Glenn Youngkin is one of the country’s most competitive and closely watched political matchups of the year. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va. McAuliffe has generally led in public polling, but recent surveys have suggested his lead is tightening. His race against Glenn Youngkin is one of the country’s most competitive and closely watched political matchups of the year. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and his wife Suzanne greet supporters after voting early, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Fairfax, Va. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, center, and his wife Suzanne vote early, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Fairfax, Va. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richard Stuart, a longtime Republican state senator in Virginia, got three days' notice this summer to help pull together a weekday campaign event for Glenn Youngkin, the GOP candidate for governor.
To his surprise and delight, some 200 people showed up from across his district, which stretches from the Washington exurbs into more rural communities. The crowd was eager to meet Youngkin, the businessman and political newcomer hoping to break a 12-year GOP losing streak in statewide elections and keep Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe from a second term.