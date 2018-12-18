President approves renaming post office after soldier

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law renaming a post office in a small Rhode Island community after a local native who died in Iraq.

The Providence Journal reports U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced Monday the post office in Saunderstown will be renamed after Army Capt. Matthew August.

August grew up in North Kingstown and was a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School and West Point.

He was leading a mission to find insurgent munitions about 60 miles west of Baghdad in January 2004 when his unit was ambushed.

August, who was 28, was killed along with three other U.S. soldiers.

A formal dedication ceremony for the post office will be held at a date to be announced.

