Preservation group buys forest land along Catskill mountain

OLIVE, N.Y. (AP) — A preservation group has acquired land adjacent to the Catskill Park's Sundown Wild Forest to protect clean drinking water for New York City and improve public access for hiking.

The Open Space Institute says the parcel off Route 28A in the town of West Shokan consists of forested land along the east side of South Mountain, including part of the summit.

The group says the property has the potential to serve as a new, eastern access point to South Mountain from High Point Mountain Road.

South Mountain rises 2,190 feet high near the west shore of the Ashokan Reservoir and is connected to Ashokan High Point Mountain by a ridgeline. The protection of South Mountain will create new access to these hikes and open additional wild areas to the public.