https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pratt-Whitney-to-expand-operations-at-Oklahoma-14025356.php
Pratt & Whitney to expand operations at Oklahoma air base
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has announced plans to expand its operations at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
Pratt & Whitney vice president Kevin Kirkpatrick, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced what is called a "multimillion-dollar investment" to expand its military aftermarket services at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex based at Tinker.
The project is also expected to add more than 100 jobs.
Pratt & Whitney is a division of Farmington, Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp. and engine services and maintenance for the Air Force at Tinker.
