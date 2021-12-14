Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain JOHN ANTCZAK and JANIE HAR Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 10:43 a.m.
A pedestrian fends off wind and rain while walking along Second Street in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow Monday. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was turning heavier on Monday.
Heavy clouds move over downtown Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The storm will bring much-needed moisture to the broader region that's been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.
Fresh snow covers the road to the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Forecasters say the state's highest peaks could get as much as 8 feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures.
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while looking toward the skyline from Dolores Park in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain drenched Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful storm slid down the state, snarling traffic as vehicles spun out and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires.
Nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell before dawn in one area of Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said.
Written By
JOHN ANTCZAK and JANIE HAR