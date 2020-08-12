Power still not fully restored in Westport week after storm

WESTPORT — A full week after Tropical Storm Isaias struck the town, some residents remained without power, officials said on Wednesday, but that number has dropped to about 40.

“Those customers, and others with specific outage issues, are being addressed as quickly as possible,” a town news release said.

Eversource reported the customers without power as of 1:45 p.m., saying about a third of a percent of the 12,633 Eversource customers in Westport, which was among the communities hardest hit by Isaias, remained out, according to the utility company’s website.

Town officials have warned information posted by the utility site may not be accurate.

In addition to an electricity update, the town is telling residents that because of the heat wave and for those in need, the Cooling Center at Greens Farms Elementary School will be opened from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Aug. 12. Residents are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing recommendations.

Homeowners should contact electricians to manage individual issues, such as wires that have been pulled from the home or electric panels.

“These situations require a certified electrician to re-attach those wires,” a news release said. “Neither Eversource crews or town DPW crews are qualified to re-attach or service individual home electric panels.”

Optimum — also known as Cablevision or Altice — has also deployed teams around the clock to restore services as quickly as possible. The percentage of customers in Connecticut without Optimum services because of the storm had fallen from 44 percent to less than 4 percent on Wednesday.

Food remaining in a refrigerator or freezer during the week of the outage should be considered contaminated. Residents should not rely upon appearance or smell to determine if it’s safe to consume, the news release said.

Residents are asked to also be cautious if they are engaged in post-storm cleanup work. The Westport Yard Waste Site at Bayberry Lane is open for those who wish to discard tree limbs and branches, the news release said

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com