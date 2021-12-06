Power shifts; Alexander now South Carolina Senate president JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 4:34 p.m.
1 of9 A single rose sits in the late Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman's seat, which is draped in black on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The 90-year-old Florence Republican died Nov. 12 after serving more than 41 years in the Senate. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A single rose sits in the late Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman's seat, which is draped in black on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The 90-year-old Florence Republican died Nov. 12 after serving more than 41 years in the Senate. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 FILE - South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to his leadership position at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Peeler is expected to step down as Senate president to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 New South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander waves to his colleagues after his unanimous election on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Thomas, a Republican from Walhalla, took over for Sen. Harvey Peeler, who stepped down to lead the Senate Finance Committee after Sen. Hugh Leatherman's death in November. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 New South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander, left, R-Walhalla, takes the oath of office from the former president, Harvey Peeler, right, R-Gaffney, after Thomas' unanimous election on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Thomas took over for Peeler, who stepped down to lead the Senate Finance Committee after Sen. Hugh Leatherman's death in November. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 New South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander, left, R-Walhalla, shakes the hand of the former president, Harvey Peeler, right, R-Gaffney, after Thomas took the oath of office on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Thomas took over for Peeler, who stepped down to lead the Senate Finance Committee after Sen. Hugh Leatherman's death in November. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander, left, R-Walhalla, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, right, R-Edgefield, speak before Thomas' unanimous election on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Thomas took over for Sen. Harvey Peeler, who stepped down to lead the Senate Finance Committee after Sen. Hugh Leatherman's death in November. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The first president of the South Carolina Senate stepped aside from his role overseeing the entire chamber Monday, becoming instead the chairman of the powerful committee that writes the state budget.
For Sen. Harvey Peeler, now the chamber's longest serving Republican, controlling the state's purse is more influential than controlling debate enforcing rules and making some appointments in the GOP-dominated chamber.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS