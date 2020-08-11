Potentially dangerous storm brewing in Sierra; flash flood

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning south of Lake Tahoe and lake wind advisories in northeast California and western Nevada ahead of a potentially dangerous storm brewing in the Sierra.

The service issued a flash flood warning in California’s Mono County Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms began to produce heavy rain that could cause U.S. Highway 395 at Topaz Lake near the California-Nevada line.

Forecasters say strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the region until 9 p.m., with erratic winds in excess of 50 mph (80 kph), hail, moderate to heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

The service says the winds may damage trees and utility poles and generate blowing dust across western Nevada. Heavy rain may cause rock slides and debris flows on recently burned slopes.

Lake wind advisories are in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pyramid Lake north of Reno as well as several reservoirs in the area, including Frechman, Stampede, Davis, Eagle, Lahontan and Rye Patch.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph (56 kph) could produce waves up to 3 feet (1 meter) at Pyramid Lake.