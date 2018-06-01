Pot businessman pleads guilty to failing to file tax returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The part-owner of multiple Oregon medical marijuana dispensaries has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to file income tax returns.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Price, part-owner and operator of Portland and Eugene Cannabliss dispensaries, acknowledged in court that he didn't file individual tax returns from 2011 through 2014 for income received from the operation of the dispensaries.

Prosecutors say the offense resulted in a tax loss of nearly $263,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Uram says the government will seek a sentence of one year and one day, which would allow Price to earn credit for good time and likely face less than a year behind bars.

Price's lawyer Whitney Boise said he'll argue for a probationary sentence.

