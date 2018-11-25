Post midterms, spotlight shifts to secretary of state race

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Democrat Colin Van Ostern answers a question during a gubernatorial debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H. The Legislature will vote on Dec. 5, 2018, whether Bill Gardner or Van Ostern will be secretary of state for the next two years. Gardner has held the office for 42 years. (Thomas Roy/The Union Leader via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Democrat Colin Van Ostern answers a question during a gubernatorial debate at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H. The Legislature will vote on Dec. 5, 2018, whether ... more Photo: Thomas Roy, AP Photo: Thomas Roy, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Post midterms, spotlight shifts to secretary of state race 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The midterm elections are over, but there's still a key contest coming up in New Hampshire.

The Legislature will vote Dec. 5 on who will be secretary of state for the next two years. Lawmakers will choose between Bill Gardner, who has held the office for 42 years, and Colin Van Ostern, a fellow Democrat whose platform includes modernizing the office, holding it accountable and resisting what he views as attempts at voter suppression.

Long revered for protecting New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Gardner has faced harsh criticism from Democrats for supporting Republican legislation to tighten voter registration rules and for serving on President Donald Trump's now defunct commission on election fraud.

New Hampshire, Maine and Tennessee are the only states where the Legislature elects the secretary of state.