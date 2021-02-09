Portugal poised to extend lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 7:53 a.m.
1 of3 A woman stands at a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon's old center, a site popular with tourists and now mostly deserted, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Hopes are rising in Portugal that the worst of a devastating pandemic surge might be over, as the number of COVID-19 deaths reported Monday was the lowest in three weeks. Still, the national lockdown could remain in place through mid-March, officials have said. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A restaurant sign advertises take-away service in a street in Lisbon's Bairro Alto, a neighborhood dense with restaurants and bars, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Hopes are rising in Portugal that the worst of a devastating pandemic surge might be over, as the number of COVID-19 deaths reported Monday was the lowest in three weeks. Still, the national lockdown could remain in place through mid-March, officials have said. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 A woman wearing a face mask walks past closed shops in Lisbon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Hopes are rising in Portugal that the worst of a devastating pandemic surge might be over, as the number of COVID-19 deaths reported Monday was the lowest in three weeks. Still, the national lockdown could remain in place through mid-March, officials have said. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s COVID-19 infection rate has dropped sharply after a lockdown aimed at addressing a devastating January pandemic surge, but it is still recording the most daily deaths in the world by size of population, health experts said Tuesday.
Portugal hit a peak of cases on Jan. 29, with a 14-day average of almost 1,700 cases per 100,000 habitants.