Portland City Council OKs independent police oversight board

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland City Council voted unanimously Wednesday in support of an independent commission to oversee misconduct investigations of Portland police officers.

The measure advanced by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty would set up a commission of undetermined size, give it broad powers to investigate complaints, compel testimony by officers and impose discipline, KOIN-TV reported.

Voters will have final say on the measure in November.

“This current system is built around a core principal that police should be in charge of police discipline,” Hardesty said. “The new system operates to ensure police are held accountable to the community they are sworn to protect and serve.”

The newly formed Civilian Oversight Commission would be funded by reallocating 5% of the Portland Police Bureau budget.

The president of the police union has said any changes should be made to the existing system.

Portland’s civilian oversight office has been reworked several times since the first one was formed in 1982.