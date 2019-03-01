Port of Kalama awards $5.5 million construction contract

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — Port of Kalama commissioners have awarded a $5.59 million contract to a Kelso contractor for street improvements at its Spencer Creek Business Park.

The Daily News reports that Commissioner Randy Sweet said C&R Tractor and Landscaping's bid, including sales tax, was "well under" the engineer's estimate of $6.37 million.

The work includes resurfacing roads, adding sidewalks, stormwater management and landscaping. Crews will also build a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 99 and Kalama River Road and add a turn lane on Kalama River Road.

Commissioners also awarded the contract for geotechnical testing services at the site to Columbia West Engineering. The cost is not to exceed $50,775.