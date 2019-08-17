Port of Everett names first female CEO

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The 101-year-old Port of Everett will welcome its first female CEO in October.

The Herald reports a unanimous vote this week of the port's three-member commission approved current port deputy executive director Lisa Lefeber for the top leadership post.

Lefeber replaces current CEO Les Reardanz, who is leaving to focus on his aging parents and expanded military duties.

Lefeber also served as acting CEO in 2018 when Reardanz was deployed to Afghanistan.

Port officials say Lefeber's salary as CEO will be $193,000, the same as Reardanz' annual salary.

Prior to serving as deputy executive director, Lefeber was the port's chief of policy and communications for over 13 years.

Lefeber said she plans to move forward with the port's push to acquire a former paper mill site and to continue efforts to boost economic growth without sacrificing the environment.

