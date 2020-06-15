Popular food show on hiatus after host mocks police protests

BOSTON (AP) — A long running New England television show spotlighting local restaurants and food has been taken off air after its CEO mocked the nationwide protests against police brutality on social media.

Boston-based stations WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV said in a statement Sunday that Phantom Gourmet has been placed "on hiatus pending further review.”

The Boston Globe reports Dave Andelman, the show’s CEO and co-host, took jabs at participants of the Black Lives Matter movement in a number of recent posts on his personal Facebook account.

He mockingly called for defunding “potatoes, not police” and suggested Boston restaurants and retailers “offer touchless, curbside looting,” in reference to the violence and destruction that followed a recent downtown protest.

Andelman, who has since made his social media account private, issued an apology on the Phantom Gourmet's Facebook page, saying he “made a mistake” and seeks forgiveness.

“I made comments on that page that were inappropriate, hurtful, and wrong regarding the Boston protests," he said, referring to his personal Facebook page. “I support everyone’s right to free speech and free assembly. I, too, desire racial and social justice. My record of philanthropy and business reflects this.”

Andelman also co-owns the Mendon Twin Drive-In. Phantom Gourmet first aired in the early 90s.

__

DOCTORS PROTEST

South Asian doctors rallied in Boston in support of nationwide protests against police brutality on Sunday.

Two associations supporting Pakistani and Indian physicians in New England organized the gathering outside the downtown Boston Public Library as part of the “White Coats for Black Lives” movement.

Doctors said they want to be part of the fight for racist justice and against police brutality.

Hundreds also attended a prayer vigil Sunday on the Boston Common that was sponsored by former New England Patriots player Ben Watson and other organizations.

Other vigils and smaller demonstrations also took place throughout the state on Sunday.