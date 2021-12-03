Pope to meet Cyprus' Orthodox leader to strengthen ties MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS , Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 12:44 a.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis plans to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church on Friday with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium.
Francis and Archbishop Chrysostomos II are meeting on the second day of the pope’s three-day Cyprus trip. The two will join the Holy Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Church. Francis is scheduled to preside over an ecumenical prayer service with migrants later in the day.
