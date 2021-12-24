Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 2:37 p.m.
1 of25 Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD