Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 8:48 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured.
Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. He lamented what he called a “terrible explosion of violence among inmates belonging to rival gangs."