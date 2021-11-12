Poor Mississippi county celebrates rural hospital reopening EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 8:21 p.m.
MARKS, Miss. (AP) — For the past five years, anybody who broke a leg, had a heart attack or came down with appendicitis in rural Quitman County, Mississippi, had to be driven at least 30 minutes to the east or west to get the kind of medical attention they needed.
The only hospital in Quitman County and the tiny town of Marks closed Oct. 31, 2016. Like many medical facilities in poor parts of America, Quitman County Hospital struggled to remain solvent as rural jobs dried up and people moved to larger communities.
