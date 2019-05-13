Pompeo skips Moscow to meet with European officials on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards a plane before departing from London Stansted Airport, north of London, Monday, May 9, 2019. Pompeo has canceled a visit to Greenland to return to Washington amid an escalation of tensions with Iran. (Mandel Ngan/Pool photo via AP) less Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards a plane before departing from London Stansted Airport, north of London, Monday, May 9, 2019. Pompeo has canceled a visit to Greenland to return to Washington amid an ... more Photo: Mandel Ngan, AP Photo: Mandel Ngan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pompeo skips Moscow to meet with European officials on Iran 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has changed the schedule for his latest trip to Europe, substituting a stop in Brussels for one in Moscow to discuss Iran and other issues with European officials.

A State Department official says Pompeo, who departed Sunday night, is still expected to meet Tuesday in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The official isn't authorized to discuss the itinerary by name and requested anonymity.

The visit to Sochi will be Pompeo's first to Russia as secretary of state.

Twice last week Pompeo changed his travel schedule at the last minute, also citing matters dealing with Iran. He cancelled a stop in Berlin to fly to Iran, then canceled a stop in Greenland to fly home from London.