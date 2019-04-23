Polystyrene foam takeout container ban fails

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislation to ban polystyrene foam takeout containers and cups failed to pass the Oregon House, becoming the first bill to fail a floor vote this session.

The Statesman Journal reports the bill failed on a 29-29 vote Monday after a 30-minute discussion. It may come back to the floor for reconsideration.

Rep. Sheri Schouten, a Democrat from Beaverton and the bill's chief sponsor, said these plastics break apart easily and stay in the environment as tiny particles that find their way into rivers and ultimately into the ocean.

Opponents said a Tigard company, Agilyx, has begun recycling polystyrene dropped off by consumers.

They said banning polystyrene would just encourage restaurants to use other plastics that are less recyclable.