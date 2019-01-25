Paul Rose to face Eric Coleman for Tennessee Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Paul Rose and Democrat Eric Coleman are set to face off in the race for a west Tennessee Senate seat left open when Mark Norris became a federal judge.

Unofficial results show Rose defeated three other candidates in the GOP portion of Thursday's primary election in Senate District 32. Coleman ran unopposed and advances to face Rose in the general election on March 12.

The solidly Republican district includes rural Tipton County and the suburbs of east Shelby County.

A Collierville Republican, Norris served as state senator from 2001 to last year. President Donald Trump nominated Norris for a judgeship in Tennessee's western district. Norris was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and his swearing-in was in November.

Rose owns a construction business. Coleman is a former U.S. Navy sailor.