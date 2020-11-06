Poll worker in NY's Hudson Valley tests positive for virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters who cast ballots at one polling site in New York's Hudson Valley on Election Day are being advised to get tested for the coronavirus after a poll worker tested positive.

The worker was stationed at the East Fishkill Community Center in Hopewell Junction, the Dutchess County Health Department said in an advisory Thursday evening. Poll workers who had “sustained contact” with their infected colleague are quarantining and will be tested, the agency said.

It said the risk to voters is “minimal" because the infected poll worker was wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and following other precautions. Still, Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian encouraged anyone who cast a ballot at the community center Tuesday to get tested and be alert for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.

The community center was cleaned as the polling site closed Tuesday, the health department said.

Around the country, other election workers also have been found to have the virus.

In neighboring Connecticut, a New Haven election worker tested positive, leading to a dozen other workers being quarantined, city officials said Wednesday. They said the infected worker had been out sick since last week, and the other 12 were temporary employees who counted absentee ballots on Tuesday and had no known contact with voters.

In Missouri, a suburban St. Louis election judge supervisor worked at a polling place on Election Day despite an Oct. 30 positive test and later died, raising concerns for the nearly 2,000 voters who cast ballots there. County officials said they had not been given the election judge's cause of death.