Politicians call for action on offshore wind project

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts congressional leaders are asking federal officials to move quickly on permits for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project.

Vineyard Wind has signed contracts to sell 800 megawatts of power a year to three Massachusetts electric utilities. The company planned to begin construction later this year off the Massachusetts coast.

A final environmental impact statement and a record of decision on the company's plan was expected Friday.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says it needs another six months to prepare a supplement to its environmental impact statement draft.

Five Democratic members of Congress from Massachusetts and three of their Republican colleagues from Louisiana wrote a letter Monday to the interior secretary and commerce secretary, urging them to work together to keep the 84-turbine project viable.